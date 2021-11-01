New
MorningSave · 22 mins ago
2 for $10 $26
free shipping
That's a savings of $16 off list price. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
6pm · 2 wks ago
6pm Clearance Sale
Up to 85% off
Free shipping w/ $50 or 2+ items
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
New
Nordstrom Rack · 23 mins ago
Men's Watches at Nordstrom Rack
Up to 87% off
free shipping w/ $89
Brands on offer include Bulova, Timex, Michael Kors, and Tissot. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
- Pictured is the Caravelle by Bulova Men's Bezel Clasp Closure Watch for $59.97 (low by $115)
Sunglass Hut · 1 mo ago
Ray-Bans at Sunglass Hut
Up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on 29 styles. Shop Now at Sunglass Hut
- Pictured are the Ray-Ban RB4140 Wayfarer Sunglasses for $87.50 ($88 off)
Tory Burch · 6 days ago
Tory Burch Sale Handbags
Up to 50% off
free shipping
In some cases, these bags are marked down by $100s; prices start at $169. Shop Now at Tory Burch
- Pictured is the Tory Burch Walker Satchel for $299 ($130 off)
MorningSave · 3 days ago
Momenta Freestyle Die Cutting Machine w/ 44-Piece Metal Die Bundle
$39 $154
free shipping
That's $10 under last month's mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- cuts and embosses cardstock, vellum, glitter, aluminum, foil, and more
- includes Momenta's Upper Case Alphabet Die, Nested Oval Border 6-Piece Die, Flower & Butterfly Die, and Intricate Floral Frame Die
MorningSave · 5 days ago
Bashian Everek 5x7.5-ft. Area Rug
$89 $92
free shipping
Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to bag free shipping and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at MorningSave
- Available in five styles.
- 90" x 60"
