With six months of free Netflix ($83.94 value), you'll save $44 compared to what you'd pay for the device at Target plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- In three colors (Snow pictured).
- Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers.
That's a buck under our mention from last week, and $17 less than the shipped price TiVo direct charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- voice control
- integrated Google Assistant
- centralized place for searching, browsing, and creating watch lists across all your apps
- Chromecast built-in
- Model: RA2400
Save $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- This version doesn't have TV controls.
That's $10 off and within $2 of its all-time lowest price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock February 14th but can be ordered now.
- 8GB storage
- supports Dolby Atmos audio
- supports 802.11a/b/g/n/ac WiFi networks
- controls power and volume on TV and soundbar
- up to 1080p Full HD with support for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG
That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- You'll get 12 months of Apple TV+ for free with your purchase. That's a $60 value.
- Walmart offers it for the same price.
- Apple A10X Fusion 3-core processor
- 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
- support for 4K HDR content (HDR10 and Dolby Vision)
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI
- tvOS 11
- Siri remote
- Model: 18808399
That's a savings of $200 today and $160 below our mention in January. Buy Now at Google
- New customers get $200 off with purchase and activation. Existing customers get $100 off with upgrade.
- Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 730 2.2 GHz + 1.8 GHz 64-bit octa-core processor
- 6.2" FHD+ 1080x2340 OLED display
- 6GB RAM and 128GB flash storage
- 12MP to 16MP ultrawide rear camera; 8MP front camera
- 5G capable
- Android 11
- Model: GA02099-US
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, it's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable January 19 through 30.
- up to 1,500-sq. ft. of WiFi coverage per point
- manage network via Google Home app
- Model: GA02434-US
It's the lowest price we could find by $30.
Update: The price has dropped to $219.
Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Stainless Steel.
- Sold by Wolfreeze via Amazon.
- "learns" how to set your home temperature
- smartphone control via WiFi
- Model: T3007ES
That's $2 under our September mention, $23 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Charcoal (pictured) or Chalk.
- Sold by Bigdeals via eBay.
