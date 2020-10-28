With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $38 compared to what you'd pay for the device at Target plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- In three colors (Snow pictured).
- Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Trade in an eligible Fire TV device to receive a 20% discount off the purchase of a new one. Plus, you will also receive an Amazon gift card equal to an appraised value of your old device. Shop Now at Amazon
- A pre-paid shipping label will be provided for your old device.
- The 20% discount will apply automatically at final checkout.
Grab Amazon's just-announced cheapest release for a Fire Stick to compete with the price point of Roku and Google devices. Buy Now at Amazon
- This version doesn't have TV controls.
- Need TV controls? Scroll through "Pick a version" and find the new 2020 model with TV controls for $10 more.
It will be released on September 30.
This brand new Chromecast costs $50 elsewhere, but you'll get it for free after your first YouTube TV payment. Buy Now at YouTube
- YouTube TV features over 85 channels (including NFL, NBA, and MLB networks) and unlimited cloud DVR storage
- Chromecast features 4K HD streaming
Most sellers charge $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- supports 4K & HDR streaming
- access Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, The Roku Channel, HBO, and more
- acts as a universal remote
Save $260 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new lline and Select Unlimited plan.
- Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 730 2.2 GHz + 1.8 GHz 64-bit octa-core processor
- Android v10
- 12.2MP camera and 8MP front camera
It's dropped another $5 in the last two weeks to the best we've seen and it's a current low for a refurb model by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- In White.
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day EMB Phones warranty applies.
- submersible water resistance
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
That's the same price you would pay elsewhere for a kit with only one bulb and $13 less than having to purchase an extra bulb to match this kit. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders $75 or more ship free.
- 2 GE C-Life Smart Bulbs
- Google Home Mini
- Model: GA01808-US
Sign In or Register