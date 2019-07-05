New
Rakuten · 44 mins ago
$46
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Google Chromecast Ultra Streaming Media Player in Black for $54. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops to $45.90. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9, although we saw this for $4 less last November. Buy Now
Features
- support for 4K UHD video and HDR10
- 802.11ac wireless
- access to streaming apps (including Netflix, YouTube, more)
- compatibility with Google Assistant for voice control
Details
Related Offers
Daily Steals · 1 mo ago
iView CyberBox Streaming Player
$74
free shipping
Daily Steals offers the iView CyberBox Streaming Player for $79.99. Coupon code "DSIVIEW" cuts it to $73.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Features
- receive free unencrypted local TV and cable stations
- 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi
- Android apps (preinstalled and availlable from Google Play)
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Amazon Fire TV 4K w/ Alexa Voice Remote
$50 w/ $20 Dell GC
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player with Alexa Voice Remote bundled with a $20 Dell Gift Card for $49.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen (low today by $20.) Buy Now
Features
- 1.7GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB internal storage
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- up to 4K 2160p streaming at 60 fps
- HDR10 & Dolby Atmos audio
- Alexa voice command capability via the remote
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 37 mins ago
Unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Android Phone
$340 $400
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB Android Phone in Black or White for $399.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $339.96. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $90. (For further comparison, we've seen refurbished 64GB models for just $60 less). Buy Now
Features
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera (w/ 4K video recording) & 8-megapixel front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- USB 3.1 Type-C
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Model: GooglePixel2XL-128GB
Rakuten · 4 hrs ago
MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning
$52 $70
free shipping
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning for $64.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
