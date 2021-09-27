That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Overstock via eBay.
- includes cushions
- acacia wood frame
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the best price we found by a buck (although most stores charge $95 or more). Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Natural.
- measures 28" L x 35" W x 37.5" H
- cedar wood construction
- Model: 4611N
Apply coupon code "50OFFEAZGL" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ever Advanced via Amazon.
- It's available in Dark Gray or Blue.
- measures 30.9" x 21.9" x 45.7"
- 68" long when fully reclined
- adjustable positions
- maximum weight capacity of 300-lbs.
It's $26 under what you would pay at the KidKraft website. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Beige Stripe at this price.
- for ages 3+
- measures 36.5" x 33.4" x 35.1"
- Model: 00534
Use coupon code "L8UGKVTX" to drop the price to $40 less than our mention from last month, $51 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and fulfilled by Shinerich Group via Amazon, and may take up to 2 weeks to arrive.
- weight capacity of 250-lbs.
- each measures 28.5" x 23.6" x 38.9"
- steel frame with spring rocking motion
- all-weather chairs; resistant to abrasion and tearing
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Save on headphones, speakers and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II for $159 ($70 less than a new pair.)
- Certified Refurbished items are backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
It's $52 under list and a low price for a car part like this one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
That's a savings of $129 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Beige
- 32" x 64" x 34"
- Model: 312353
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Target
- Available in Beige at this price.
- measures 53.9" x 62.2" x 3.15"
- attaches to most full/queen bed frames
Sign In or Register