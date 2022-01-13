New
75% off
shipping from $6.95
Shop steep savings on Christmas party and tableware, stockings and holders, home decor, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Hobby Lobby
- Shipping fees vary by order total, starting at $6.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Post-season is the best time to save on holiday items, but the buys are just as new and fun when it's time decorate with them next year."
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Holiday Decorations at Lowe's
75% off
free shipping w/ $45
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Christmas Decor Clearance at Walmart
Up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine White Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
Kirkland's · 1 wk ago
Kirkland's Clearance Sale
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $99
Shop and save on art and wall decor, seasonal decor, rugs, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Kirkland's
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Online clearance sales give me deep discounts and a greater, more organized, selection than I'd find in the store."
- Shipping starts at $6.99 or is free with orders over $99; pickup may also be available.
Home Depot · 1 day ago
Holiday Decoration Special Buys at Home Depot
Up to 49% off
free shipping w/ $45
Shop over 800 seasonal holiday decor to save some money and get ahead of next year's decorating game. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Honey-Can-Do 120-Count Ornament Storage Container in Red for $34.49 (low by $11).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $45 or more ship free.
