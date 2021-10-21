New
Hobby Lobby · 42 mins ago
50% off
shipping from $6.95
Stuff your Santa sack with half price Christmas trees, ornaments, greeting cards, gift wrap, and more. Shop Now at Hobby Lobby
Tips
- Pictured is the Ultra Slim Cashmere 7-Foot Bristol Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Tree for $99.99 (a savings of $100).
- Shipping fees vary by order total, starting at $6.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Pre-season deals on holiday decor? Yes, please!"
Details
Comments
Published 42 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Double Couple Inflatable Alien Costume
$12 $30
free shipping
Clip the 60% off coupon to save $18. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Child or Adult.
- Sold by Ricro via Amazon.
Features
- fan powered by 4 AA batteries or USB power bank (not included)
Hallmark.com · 3 wks ago
Hallmark Keepsake Super Nintendo Console Ornament
$20 $35
pickup
Kohl's charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store (where it's available) or pay $8.95 more to get it shipped. Otherwise, it's the best price we found by $15.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Hallmark.com
Tips
- Plus Crown Rewards members get free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Features
- lights up and plays music and sounds
- measures 2.97" W x 1.48" H x 3.61" D
- battery operated (included)
Amazon · 2 days ago
Eahthni LED Light Up Halloween Mask
$6.99 $35
free shipping
Coupon code "801NTHNY" drops the price to a buck less than our mention from last week, and a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Please note that it ships direct from the seller, and may take 1 to 2 weeks to arrive.
- Sold by BeauTales via Amazon.
Features
- 3 lighting modes
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Rubie's Marvel: Avengers 4 Adults' Thanos 3/4-Mask
$18 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- hook and loop closure
New
Hobby Lobby · 34 mins ago
Fall and Thanksgiving at Hobby Lobby
50% off
shipping from $6.95
It's been marked down an additional 10% since last week. Shop Now at Hobby Lobby
Tips
- Pictured is the Leaves and Pinecones Glass Candle Holder Centerpiece for $24.99 (a savings of $25).
- Shipping fees vary by order total, starting at $6.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "Post-season deals will probably be deeper discounts, but I don't have the patience to wait until next year to enjoy festive fall finds."
