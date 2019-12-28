Open Offer in New Tab
Lowe's · 25 mins ago
Christmas and Holiday Decor Clearance at Lowe's
75% off

Save on holiday sculptures, ornaments, trees, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's

  • MyLowe's members get free shipping with orders of $45 or more. (It's free to join; oversize items may incur additional fees.) Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, which start at $5.99.
  • Note that availability may be limited and vary by ZIP code.
