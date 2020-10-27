New
Michaels · 52 mins ago
Christmas Trees at Michaels
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $59

Let's face it, we all either know someone who thinks Christmas starts in October, or we are that someone. So shop this sale for yourself or for someone else, we don't judge (much), and get your decorating game on. Hey, with a tiny trees for $7 and 3-foot colorful trees for $17, why not put one in every room? Shop Now at Michaels

  • Pictured is the Ashland 4-ft. Clear Pre-Lit Riverside Pine Artificial Christmas Tree for $25 ($25 off).
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping fees, which start at $6.95, or spend $59 or more to qualify for free shipping.
