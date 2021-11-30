As much as I love penguins, one wonders how they got associated with Christmas decor (being from the South Pole) when walruses and polar bears (natives of the north) get no promotion... Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Fraser Hill Farm 10-ft Lighted Christmas Inflatables for $89.99 ($30 off)
-
Expires in 16 hr
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save on everything from wreaths and stockings to the traditional 6-foot inflatable Christmas polar bear. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Pickup may also be available. Shipping rates will vary for third-party sellers.)
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 6-ft. Snow Flocked Christmas Tree for $174.99 ($75 off).
Save on trees, wreaths, ornaments, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Similar trees go for twice that elsewhere.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Walmart
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Sign In or Register