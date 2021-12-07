Upgrade your tree this year with savings on a variety of sizes, colors, and lights. Over 180 items available. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 4-Ft. Pre-Lit Slim Pine Christmas Tree 2-Pack for $74.99 ($75 off).
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Register for one free kit and make a sweet holiday tradition. Shop Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only.
That's a savings of $10 after applying coupon code "50ZABXMT". Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue only at this price.
- Sold by Linhai Caiyuan via Amazon.
- 240 LEDs
- 8 lighting modes
- IP44 waterproof rating
Apply coupon code "50PFH9G7" to get $6 under our mention from last week and save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Warm White at this price.
- Sold by Linhai Caiyuan via Amazon.
- Non-Prime members pay $15.99 after same coupon.
- 100-LED's per strand
- linkable strands
- 8 lighting modes
- IP44 waterproof rating
Coupon code "MVUPU74H" saves you $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- In the Adult size only at this price.
- Sold and fulfilled by Encased via Amazon, and may take up to 10 days to arrive.
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's half off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Sign In or Register