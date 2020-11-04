Save on over 200 LED light sets. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 49-ft. LED C9 Cool White String Lights for $19.99 (low by $5).
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Holiday clearance sales usually start after the holidays, but Ace Hardware wants to give you those deals now. Save on yard decorations, trees, lights, garland, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup avialable.
Save on tool cabinets, grill accessories, seasonal decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free delivery on $50 orders at participating locations. Not a member? (It's free to join.) Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
With prices from under a buck, save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the Gemmy Lightshow LED White Christmas Light Projector for $5.99 ($9 off).
Save on chairs and folding tables. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Living Accents 29.25" folding Rectangular Table for $29.99 ($30 off).
- Shipping varies, but in-store pickup available.
It's $27 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $12.50 shipping fee.
- for indoor or outdoor use
- waterproof, stainproof, scratch-resistant, and impact-resistant
- non-marring leg tips
- 500-lb. capacity
- Model: TA3072SF
Save on almost 100 items, with prices from $69. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Members bag extra discounts on many items. Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V 0.5" Brushed Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit for $119.99 for members ($30 off).
Sign In or Register