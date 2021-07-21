Christmas Lights Clearance at Ace Hardware: from $1
Ace Hardware · 42 mins ago
Christmas Lights Clearance at Ace Hardware
from $1
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 13 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • Pictured is the Kurt S. Adler National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Incandescent Mini 10-Count 11-Foot Lights for $2.49 ($16 off).
  • Popularity: 5/5
