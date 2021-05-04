Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware: from 59 cents
New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware
from 59 cents
free shipping w/ $50

Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
  • Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Seasonal/Holidays Ace Hardware
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register