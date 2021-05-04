Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware: from 59 cents

New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
from 59 cents
free shipping w/ $50
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Kohl's · 1 mo ago
Easter Basket Stuffers at Kohl's
up to 60% off
Shop and save on toys, candy, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the Kohl's Cares "How to Catch the Easter Bunny" Children's Book and Plush Bundle for $9.
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Craftsman Clearance Sale at Ace Hardware
45% to 90% off
pickup
Save on a variety of hand tools with deep discounts on accessories, tool sets, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman Speed-Lok 20-Piece Assorted Impact Power Bit Set for $2.99 ($7 off).
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
Ace Hardware Clearance Sale
Shop over 160 discounted items
free shipping w/ $50
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Black + Decker GoPak 12V Li-Ion Battery & USB Charger
$7.99 $42
pickup
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
Features
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Sales and Specials at Ace Hardware
Save now
free shipping w/ $50
Shop over 200 items including bird feed from under a buck, insect killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, tools from $13, fertiliser from $17, lawn mowers from $260, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more
- Pictured is the Southern Resin Whiskey Barrel Planter for $14.99 (low by $20).
