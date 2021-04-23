New
Ace Hardware · 40 mins ago
from 59 cents
free shipping w/ $50
Save on string lights, projectors, and a few other varieties of Christmas lighting accessories in this sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 11.5-Foot LED String Lights in Cool White for $1.29 ($9 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
Kohl's · 3 wks ago
Easter Basket Stuffers at Kohl's
up to 60% off
Shop and save on toys, candy, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the Kohl's Cares "How to Catch the Easter Bunny" Children's Book and Plush Bundle for $9.
Ace Hardware · 6 hrs ago
Black + Decker GoPak 12V Li-Ion Battery & USB Charger
$7.99 $42
pickup
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
Ace Hardware Clearance Sale
Shop over 160 discounted items
free shipping w/ $50
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Ace Hardware · 22 hrs ago
Suncast Slide Trak Hideaway Hose Cart
$30 $88
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping charges. Shipping varies by zip code.
- built-in hose guide
- 165-foot hose capacity
- made of resin
- free-standing
- Model: CPLWPT1652
Ace Hardware · 1 day ago
Sales and Specials at Ace Hardware
Save now
free shipping w/ $50
Shop over 200 items including bird feed from under a buck, insect killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, tools from $13, fertiliser from $17, lawn mowers from $260, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more
- Pictured is the Southern Resin Whiskey Barrel Planter for $14.99 (low by $20).
