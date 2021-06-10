Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware: from 59 cents

New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
from 59 cents
free delivery w/ $50
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Warm White for $2.79 ($5 off).
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
Ace Hardware Biggest Grill Sale of the Year
Over 1,000 items
pickup
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
DeWalt Power Tools at Ace Hardware
up to $90 off for Ace Rewards Members
free delivery w/ $50
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Ace High-Speed 253-Piece Steel Drill and Driver Bit Set
$20
pickup
Similar sets cost close to $50 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP (it's free to sign up).
Ace Hardware · 3 days ago
Black Jack Electronics Drive-Maxx 700 4.75-Gal. Asphalt Driveway Sealer
$26 for members $35
free delivery w/ $50
You'd pay $30 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for pickup to avoid shipping charges (or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more as a member).
