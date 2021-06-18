Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware: from $1
New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Christmas Light Clearance at Ace Hardware
from $1
free delivery w/ $50

Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 18 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Warm White for $2.79 ($5 off).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Seasonal/Holidays Ace Hardware
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register