Holiday clearance sales usually start after the holidays, but Ace Hardware wants to give you those deals now. Save on yard decorations, trees, lights, garland, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup avialable.
- Pictured is the Celebrations Reindeer Aviation Sleigh for $24.99 ($25 off).
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on tool cabinets, grill accessories, seasonal decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free delivery on $50 orders at participating locations. Not a member? (It's free to join.) Otherwise opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge shipping fees.
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
Shop a variety of LED string lights in white and colors. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items ship free, although Deerport Deco items ship free with a $45 purchase. (Otherwise choose in-store pickup for orders under $45 to avoid the shipping charge.)
- Pictured is the Novolink 50-ft. 200-Light Mini Globe Multi-color LED String Lights for $19.99 ($10 off).
All is not what it seems. You'll score in cart discounts on a range of tool boxes, combo kits, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Add items to cart to see the final prices.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Also, Ace Rewards members can take an extra 15% off select items with coupon code "THANKFUL".
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless Brushed Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $101.15 via "THANKFUL" ($68 off).
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on grills, fryers, and smokers from brands like Masterbuilt, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Grill for $699.99 ($100 off).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Save on hand tools from $20, head lamps from $30, tool storage from $50, power tools from $119, fastening tools from $120, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Add items to cart to see the final prices.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Many items have additional offers as marked on page.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Packout 16." Impact-Resistant Poly Large Tool Box for $60 (low by $19).
Sign In or Register