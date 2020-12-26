Use coupon code "STILLSAVING" to save and stock up on decoration for next year. Discounted items include trees, ornaments, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Pictured is the National Tre Company 5-Foot North Valley Spruce Tree with Clear Lights for $66.50 after the coupon above. ($14 low)
- Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $49 or more ship for free.
If you're willing to store them until next year, Macy's offers big savings on hundreds of holiday decorations, trees, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Snoopy's Letter to Santa Ornament for $20.99 (pictured, $49 off)
Save on over 1,000 items including Christmas trees, garlands, lights, yard decorations, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Home Accents Holiday 7.5-Ft. Dunhill Fir Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree for $149.50 (50% off).
- On the left side of the home page, click on "In Stock at Store Today" to view in-stock items available today at your local store. (Stock varies by location)
Deck your halls with over 550 Christmas decorations to choose from with prices starting at $10. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Home Accents Holiday 7.5-Ft. Alexander Pine Pre-Lit LED Artificial Christmas Tree for $99.60 (It's dropped $75 in the last week and is now $150 under list.)
There are over 80 holiday decor options to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to sign up).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured are the Celebrations 448-LED 10-Foot String Christmas Lights for $9.99 ($10 low).
You'll get 20%, 35%, or 50% off via the coupon "STILLSAVING". Prices start from $6.25 after the coupon. Shop Now at Belk
- Shipping adds $8.95; orders of $49 or more ship for free.
Apply coupon code "COUNTDOWN" to take half off. Buy Now at Belk
- Opt for in-store pickup to save an extra 5%. Not near a Belk? Orders over $49 get free shipping. (Otherwise, shipping is $8.95.)
- BPA-free
- 2.5-quart capacity
- stainless steel
- dishwasher safe
Shop and save on a selection of hats, gloves, coats, and more. Plus, save an additional 5% off when you choose in-store pickup. Shop Now at Belk
- Not near a Belk? Orders over $49 get free shipping.
- Pictured is the V Fraas Women's Exploded Fraas Plaid Cardigan for $30.80 ($57 off).
Save on over 200 cookware items including stock pots, cookware sets, dutch ovens and more. Shop Now at Belk
- Opt for store pickup where available to get an extra 10% off and dodge the $8.95 shipping charges. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $49 or more.
- Pictured is the Cooks Tools 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $50 ($50 off).
