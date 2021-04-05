It's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Beige And White (pictured) or Grey And White.
- measures 60" x 70"
- faux-fur fabric
- machine-washable
Expires 4/12/2021
Apply code "HANSLEEPBT9" to save at least $15. Shop Now at Amazon
- Twin 68x90" drops to $10 ($15 off).
- Full/Queen 90x90" drops to $10.80 ($16 off).
- King 104x90" drops to $11.60 ($17 off).
- Sold by Hansleep US via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Grey and White.
- includes 1 duvet and 2 shams (Twin has 1 sham)
That's a buck under our mention from February, $91 to $111 off list, and the best price we've seen.
Update: Details corrected. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in twin, full/queen, and king sizes in several colors (Medium Blue pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup or pad your order to $25 or more to bag free shipping. (Otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.)
That's $14 under our December mention, $25 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Available in Ivory (pictured) or Gray.
- Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified
- 12-lb.
Shop and save on sweaters, pants, jackets, ties, home items, and more. Plus, the extra discount (applied in cart) makes this the best sale we've seen since last June. Shop Now at Brooks Brothers
- Shipping starts at $5.95, or is free with orders of $150 or more.
- Pictured is the Brooks Brothers Premium Supima Pique Polo Shirt for $44.25 in cart ($74 off).
It's $34 under our mention from January, $191 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
Save $14 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to save $11 on shipping, or orders over $25 ship for free.
- 1.5- and 2-quart canisters
- silicone gaskets
- metal clamps
