Jomashop · 24 mins ago
Christian Dior Dior Women's VIII Diamond Mother of Pearl Ceramic Automatic Watch
$1,995 $2,995
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for this luxury watch by $970. Buy Now at Jomashop

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "CD1000" to get this deal.
Features
  • white ceramic case and bracelet
  • diamond-set mother-of-pearl face
  • rotating stainless bezel with ceramic inserts
  • sapphire crystal
  • water resistant to 165 feet
  • Model: CD1245E3C003
  • Code "CD1000"
  • Published 24 min ago
