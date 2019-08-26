Personalize your DealNews Experience
Jomashop offers a range of Dior Unisex Aviator Sunglasses (Split Blue Grey pictured) for $129.99. Coupon code "CDX89" cuts that price to $89.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack takes up to 90% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 25% off a selection of men's and women's designer sunglasses that are already marked up to 85% off. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $7.95, although orders of $100 or more receive free shipping. Shop Now
Eyedictive offers the Banana Republic Men's Irving Vintage Round Pilot Sunglasses in Black/Gold for $30. Coupon code "DEALNEWS14" cuts that to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
Jomashop takes up to 75% off a selection of Montblanc watches, sunglasses, pens, wallets, eyeglasses, and more with prices starting from $33.50. Plus, bag extra discounts via the coupon codes listed below. Even better, coupon code "DNEWSFS" unlocks free shipping for orders under $100. (Shipping is free for orders of $100 or more). Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 31% off a selection of Cartier men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off. Better yet, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 50% off a selection of Lamy pens and pencils dropping starting prices to $17.99. Coupon code "FSHIP" bags free shipping. Shop Now
Jomashop takes to 96% off a selection of men's and women's Invicta watches with prices starting at $47.20. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping on all orders. (Orders of $100 or more bag free shipping without the coupon, meaning you can bag extra discounts via the codes below.) Shop Now
