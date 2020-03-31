Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 57 mins ago
ChoiceMMed OLED Finger Pulse Oximeter
$16
free shipping

Tips
  • It's sold by Choicemmedamerica via eBay.
Features
  • provides oxygen level and pulse rate measurements
  • dual color OLED display
  • electronic voice indicator
1 comment
Mike Deane
eBay seller not selling...
25 min ago