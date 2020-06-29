New
Wine Chateau · 1 hr ago
$46
free shipping w/ 3 bottles
That's a buck under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
Tips
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
- Orders of three bottles or more get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is about $17, depending on ZIP Code.
Features
- blended Scotch whisky finished in American Rye whisky casks
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Wine Chateau · 6 days ago
Wine Chateau Discount
up to 67% off
free shipping
Save up to 67% on a huge selection of wines, cognacs, tequilas, and rums. With so many selections you'll be sure to find that perfect bottle and get it shipped for free - an average savings of around $30. Shop Now at Wine Chateau
Tips
- Some selections require ordering multiple bottles to get this discount.
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
Wine Chateau · 1 mo ago
Alacran Tequila Blanco 750ml Bottle
$39 $59
free shipping w/ 3+ bottles
That's a $20 savings. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
Tips
- Shipping adds $23, or get free shipping when you buy three or more bottles.
Features
- 100% Blue agave with a spicy white peppery punch
Wine.com · 1 mo ago
Red Wine Sale at Wine.com
up to 56% off
shipping varies
Nearly 7,000 wines are available in this sale, with prices starting as low as $7. Shop Now at Wine.com
Tips
- Shipping starts at $14 and is limited to select states due to legal restrictions.
- New customers can get an extra $20 off $100 via coupon code "NEW2020".
Wine Chateau · 3 days ago
Wild Tiger Rum Special Reserve 750ml Bottle
$22 $37
free shipping w/ 4 bottles
It's $15 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
Tips
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
Features
- exotic premium rum
Wine Chateau · 3 days ago
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle
$25 $43
free shipping w/ 6 bottles
It's $18 under list price. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
Tips
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
- Shipping adds $20, but orders of 6 or more bottles get free shipping.
Features
- flavors of dark berries, vanilla, and toasty bread with silky tannins
New
Wine Chateau · 1 hr ago
Old Monk 7-yr. Blended Rum 750ml Bottle
$21 $46
free shipping w/ 4 bottles
It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
Tips
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
- Shipping adds $23 or bag free shipping on an order of 4 or more bottles.
Features
- smooth with a hint of vanilla
Sign In or Register