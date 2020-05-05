Open Offer in New Tab
Child of Light for PC
Free
This RPG goes for $14.99 on Steam, but you can play it free this weekend. Shop Now

Features
  • Free on Uplay from May 1 at 3 am to May 5 at 11 am (your local time).
Details
  • Expires 5/5/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
