Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
eBay · 38 mins ago
Chigo Men's Rechargeable Hair Shaver
$19 $28
free shipping

That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Golodoor via eBay.
Features
  • waterproof
  • LCD display
  • includes 3 combs, bib, sponge, comb, cleaning brush, and charging cable
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/31/2020
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Shaving & Grooming eBay
Men's Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register