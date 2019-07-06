sponsored
Xiamen Zpoint Network · 1 hr ago
$58
free shipping
Carmate-US via Amazon offers the Chicom V21 1080p Mirror Dash Cam for $129.98. Code "LPYX5BZT" cuts it to $57.58. Plus, free shipping applies. Deal ends July 6. Buy Now
Features
- 9.66" IPS touch screen
- night vision
- 24 hour parking monitor
- reverse assistance
Details
Related Offers
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Accell Portable Electric Vehicle Charger
$250 $370
free shipping
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 24.6-foot cable
- 100- to 240-volt range
- compatible with all electric vehicles that meet SAE J1772 standards
- Model: P-120240V.USA-001
Amazon · 9 hrs ago
Floveme Car Phone Mount
$8 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Floveme via Amazon offers its Floveme Car Phone Mount for $16.99. Coupon code "50FLM002" drops the price to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- triangle protection
- adjustable viewing angle
- gravity linkage technology
- auto grip
Home Depot · 2 wks ago
QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift
$1,099 $1,365
free shipping
Home Depot the QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift for $1,099 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $266, although we saw this for $99 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Lift reaches full rise in just 31 seconds
- Quick connect/disconnect hoses
- Dual locking positions
- Remote push-button control
- Model: BL-5000SLX AC 110v
Amazon · 4 days ago
Leelbox Dashboard Car Phone Mount
$6 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Leelbox via Amazon offers its Leelbox Dashboard Car Phone Mount for $13.99. Coupon code "WLITCVFZ" drops that to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and a buck under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- comes with 4 cable clips
- 3M brand sticky pad
- fits 3" to 6.5" devices
- Model: 5823858515
3 wks ago
Michelin Welcome Baby Kit
free
free shipping
Michelin offers its Michelin Welcome Baby Kit for free, also with free shipping, when you fill out a short form. Plus, the form enters you for a chance to win three sets of Michelin Premier tires and three Graco car seats. You'll also receive a promo code for a Mastercard Reward Card worth up to $100 with the purchase of four select Michelin tires. Even if you have no use for most of the items, the plush, tire pressure gauge, and tread depth penny easily make this worthwhile. Shop Now
Tips
- Can also substitute as a last minute Dirty Santa gift since Karen insists you have to play every year, although you have no interest in it.
Features
- Michelin Man plush
- Michelin-Branded tread depth penny
- Michelin-Branded tire pressure gauge
- co-branded kit letter
- several coupons and brochures
Walmart · 3 days ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
Amazon · 4 days ago
Bosch Icon Wiper Blade
from $12 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Bosch Icon Windshield Wiper Blade, with prices starting from $12.33. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Shop Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 13A through 20OE (prices vary by size)
Amazon · 5 days ago
Chicom 1080p Mirror Dash Cam
$48 $130
free shipping
Carmate-US via Amazon offers the Chicom 1080p Mirror Dash Cam in V21 for $129.98. Clip the $20 coupon on the product page and apply code "KPYKCCCN" to drop the price to $47.59. With free shipping, that's $40 under our mention from a month ago, $82 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 24 hour parking monitor
- 9.66" IPS touch screen
- reverse assistance
- night vision
- Model: 5823919989
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Ends Today
Home Depot · 20 hrs ago
Power Tools at Home Depot
up to 46% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot takes up to 46% off a selection of power tools. (Ridgid 2" Brad Nailer and Headless Pinner 2-Tool Combo pictured.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Discounted items include nailer kits, mobile power stations, air compressors, generators and more
- brands include DeWalt, Jackery by Honda, HDX, Ridgid, Ryobi, and Freeman
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
Pureza Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter
$5 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Pureza Filters via Amazon offers the Pureza Replacement Refrigerator Water Filter for $11.89. Clip the $2 off on-page coupon and apply code "UIS22XDL" to drop the price to $5.13. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- See product details for list of compatible models.
Features
- removes chlorine, chemicals, unhealthy elements, contaminants, & bacteria from your water
- NSF certification
- Model: DA29-00020B
Amazon · 13 hrs ago
Funny Office Notepads 4-Pack
$13 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Thrillovation via Amazon offers the Thrillovation Funny Office Notepad 4-Pack for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Each 50-sheet pad measures 4.25" x 5.5"
- "If you're happy and you know it, It's Your Meds"
- "This two hour meeting was almost as productive as a single, well written e-mail"
- "Chaos Coordinator"
- "Let me drop everything and start working on your problem"
