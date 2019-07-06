sponsored
Carmate-US via Amazon offers the Chicom 1080p Mirror Dash Cam in V21 for $129.98. Apply code "LPYX5BZT" to drop the price to $57.58. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Features
- 9.66" IPS touch screen
- night vision
- 24 hour parking monitor
- reverse assistance
Details
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Accell Portable Electric Vehicle Charger
$250 $370
free shipping
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 24.6-foot cable
- 100- to 240-volt range
- compatible with all electric vehicles that meet SAE J1772 standards
- Model: P-120240V.USA-001
Home Depot · 12 hrs ago
QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift
$1,089 $1,365
free shipping
Home Depot the QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift for $1,099 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $266, although we saw this for $99 less in December.
Update: The price has fallen to $1,089. Buy Now
Features
- Lift reaches full rise in just 31 seconds
- Quick connect/disconnect hoses
- Dual locking positions
- Remote push-button control
- Model: BL-5000SLX AC 110v
Amazon · 14 hrs ago
MaxxHaul Hitch Mount Aluminum Cargo Carrier
$66 $89
free shipping
Amazon offers the MaxxHaul Hitch Mount Aluminum Cargo Carrier for $65.54 with free shipping. That's $5 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $23.) Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same
- it's back in-stocck on July 9
Features
- 47.3" x 20.3" x 6" basket
- holds up to 500 lbs
Home Depot · 18 hrs ago
Ultra Performance 120-LED Rechargeable Under Hood Worklight
$29 $48
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot offers the Ultra Performance 120-LED Rechargeable Under Hood Worklight for $29 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- retractable magnetic mounts
- two brightness settings
- shatterproof polycarbonate tube
Ends Today
Home Depot · 17 hrs ago
Automotive Equipment at Home Depot
up to 40% off
free shipping
Today only, Home Depot discounts a selection of automotive equipment. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Rakuten · 11 hrs ago
Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress w/ Pillows and Pump
$23 $66
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom Inflatable Car Mattress with Pillows and Pump for $28.90. Coupon code "HOME20" drops that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's at least $7 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- supports up to 300 lbs.
- includes bed, base, 2 pillows, pump, and connector
- Model: 33CAB002-138S-06
Walmart · 6 days ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Chamberlain Direct Drive Wall-Mounted Space-Saving Garage Door Opener Kit
$407 $439
free shipping
Amazon offers the Chamberlain Direct Drive Wall-Mounted Space-Saving Garage Door Opener Kit for $407.06 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot matches this price.
Features
- wall mount virtually eliminates noise and vibrations and frees up space overhead
- automatic door lock
- 3-button remote
- 2100W remote lights
- WiFi & smartphone control
- safety sensors
- Model: RJO20
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Wayfair · 23 hrs ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Amazon · 2 days ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
