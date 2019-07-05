sponsored
CARMATE-US · 39 mins ago
$58 $130
free shipping
Carmate-US via Amazon offers the Chicom 1080p Mirror Dash Cam in V21 for $129.98. Apply code "LPYX5BZT" to drop the price to $57.58. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Features
- 9.66" IPS touch screen
- night vision
- 24 hour parking monitor
- reverse assistance
Details
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
B'laster 11-oz. Penetrating Catalyst 12-Pack
$11 $48
free shipping w/ Prime
A possible price mistake, Amazon offers Prime members the B'laster 11-oz. Penetrating Catalyst 12-Pack for $11.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $36. (Some stores charge around $5 per canister.) Buy Now
Features
- busts loose rusted or frozen parts caused by rust and corrosion
- Model: 16-PB
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Accell Portable Electric Vehicle Charger
$250 $370
free shipping
Walmart offers the Accell Dual-Voltage AxFAST Portable Electric Vehicle Charger for $249.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we could find now by $100. Buy Now
Features
- 24.6-foot cable
- 100- to 240-volt range
- compatible with all electric vehicles that meet SAE J1772 standards
- Model: P-120240V.USA-001
Home Depot · 3 wks ago
QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift
$1,099 $1,365
free shipping
Home Depot the QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift for $1,099 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $266, although we saw this for $99 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Lift reaches full rise in just 31 seconds
- Quick connect/disconnect hoses
- Dual locking positions
- Remote push-button control
- Model: BL-5000SLX AC 110v
Amazon · 2 days ago
Floveme Car Phone Mount
$8 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Floveme via Amazon offers its Floveme Car Phone Mount for $16.99. Coupon code "50FLM002" drops the price to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- triangle protection
- adjustable viewing angle
- gravity linkage technology
- auto grip
Walmart · 5 days ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate. Buy Now
Ends Today
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Refurbished Garmin Drive 51 LM GPS with Lifetime Maps
$59
free shipping
Ending today, ProElectronics via Rakuten offers the refurbished Garmin Drive 51 LM GPS with Lifetime Maps for $69.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $59.46. With free shipping, that's a buck below our December mention and the best price we've seen. (Most retailers charge at least $99 for a new unit.) Buy Now
Features
- lane assist with junction view
- custom Points of Interest
- preloaded maps
- text-to-speech street names
- Model: 010-01678-0B
Amazon · 6 days ago
Bosch Icon Wiper Blade
from $12 $22
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Bosch Icon Windshield Wiper Blade, with prices starting from $12.33. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. Shop Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 13A through 20OE (prices vary by size)
Amazon · 6 days ago
Leelbox Dashboard Car Phone Mount
$6 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Leelbox via Amazon offers its Leelbox Dashboard Car Phone Mount for $13.99. Coupon code "WLITCVFZ" drops that to $6.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and a buck under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now
Features
- comes with 4 cable clips
- 3M brand sticky pad
- fits 3" to 6.5" devices
- Model: 5823858515
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
New
Wayfair · 38 mins ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
Amazon · 1 day ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
