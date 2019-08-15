- Create an Account or Login
Carmate-US via Amazon offers the Chicom V21 1080p Mirror Dash Cam for $99.98. Apply code "28GCQ6GQ" to drop the price to $54.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot the QuickJack 5,000-lb. Capacity Portable Car Lift for $1,025 with free shipping. That's $74 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $175.) Buy Now
JBToolSales02 via eBay offers the Robinair Side Can Tap for $19.36 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tanga offers this Bluetooth Interface Car Diagnostic Auto Scanner for $8.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts it to $7.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon cuts 30% off a selection of Chemical Guys Automotive Cleaning items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Bosch 3311 Premium Filtech Oil Filter for $4.58 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for a buck less in our May mention. Buy Now
Kidsrun via Amazon offers its Beebeerun PU Leather Car Seat Organizer with Foldable Tray for $22.53. Coupon code "SCHCCP2W" drops the price to $16.90. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and tied with our January mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Cabela's offers the Rightline Gear Truck Tent in Mid-Size Short Bed for $119.77 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black or White for $32.99. Coupon code "IM66CHYB" drops the price to $14.85. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Swagman Deluxe Bar Adapter for $26.71 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9 today. Buy Now
