Perdue Farms Chicken Shortage Special: $20 off your order of $99 or more

Chicken shortage? Not here! It's time to stock your freezer with premium chicken raised by Perdue's family of U.S. farmers – and delivered directly to your door. Must have $99 worth of product in cart and use code "chicken20" to receive discount. Shipping adds $20, but free shipping applies for all orders over $159.
Only one application per customer. May not be combined with other offers. Limited quantities are available. First come first served and only while supplies last. No rain checks. Not valid on previous purchases. Valid on first purchase only. Shop Now at Perdue Farms
Stock up and save $10 off orders of $35 or more of select breakfast foods via "BRUNCH10". Shop Now at Walmart
- Scroll down to view this offer.
- Use coupon code "BRUNCH10" to get this deal; it's valid with your first grocery pickup or delivery order.
That's a low by $9 and just 18 cents per pack (or 9 cents per cookie!). Clip the $2 off on-page coupon for first time Subscribe and Save orders and check out with Subscribe and Save to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- 14 Oreo 2-packs
- 14 Oreo Golden 2-packs
- 14 Chips Ahoy! 2-packs
- 14 Nutter Butter 2-packs
Checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $6.94. Other flavors go for at least $10 at third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Lemon-Lime.
That's $9 less than what you'd pay for this quantity at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
Shop a variety of freezer-friendly foods from $4.99, including beer brats, Italian sausage, ground beef, steak, roast, and more. Shop Now at Perdue Farms
- Pictured is the Niman Ranch Kielbasa 12-oz. Package for $4.99 ($7 off).
- Shipping adds $20 or is free with orders over $160.
Save on steaks, chops, chickens, ham, and more. Plus, first orders get 10% off, and a free bonus product appears in cart. (We saw a Niman Ranch Kielbasa.) Shop Now at Perdue Farms
- Pictured is the Niman Ranch Bacon-Wrapped Pork Chop With Rosemary 2-Pack for $4.99 ($9 off).
- Shipping adds $19.99, but orders over $159.99 ship free.
First time customers get a
15% 10% off in cart discount dropping it to $53 off list. Additionally, get two Niman Ranch 11-oz. Beef Franks packages for free in cart.
Update: The price increased to $44.99. Buy Now at Perdue Farms
- Applies to first time customers only.
- Shipping adds $19.99, but orders $160 or more get free shipping.
Sign In or Register