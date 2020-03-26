Open Offer in New Tab
Chicago Steak Company · 54 mins ago
Chicago Steak Company 8-Steak Assortment w/ 12 Burgers
$200 $310
free shipping

Satisfy every carnivorous craving and save $110 off list price. Buy Now at Chicago Steak Company

  • Apply coupon code "FREEGIFTS" to get this deal.
Features
  • 2 (6oz) Premium Angus Beef Complete Trim Filet Mignons
  • 2 (10oz) Premium Angus Beef Boneless Strips
  • 2 (8oz) Premium Angus Beef Top Sirloins
  • 2 (8oz) Premium Angus Beef Ribeyes
  • 12 (4oz) gourmet steak burgers
  • 1 packet signature seasoning
mawpenn1190
Anyone who purchases this is crazy. This is price gouging at its finest. You can get 4 lbs of steak( rib eye, etc) at the grocery store for around $50. Add another 4 lbs of hamburger . $200 is ripping people off big time.
5 min ago