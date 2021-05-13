Chewy Sale: 25% off $50+

Save extra on select products for dogs, cats, and fish when you spend $50 or more. (Eligible items are marked.) Shop Now at Chewy
- Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Shop a selection of discounted tanks in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Petco
- Pictured is the Aqueon Standard 40-Gallon Breeder Tank for $50 ($50 off).
- These items are for pickup only, and availability varies by location.
It's $70 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Solid wood construction
- Designed for dogs of 101 lbs. or more
- 39.25'' H x 59'' W x 63.5'' D
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in L/Xl (dogs between 36-80 lbs.).
- retractable leash extends up to 57"
- hand strap magnetically attaches to the collar when not needed
- Model: TEK362
Clip the on-page coupon to get $4 under list and a buck under what you would pay at a local pet store. Buy Now at Amazon
- lasts up to 3 months
- helps keep litter area smelling fresh
- naturally removes stubborn cat litter box odors
- Model: 5917
That's $6 under our mention from last July, $8 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Chewy
- Shipping adds $4.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more.
- quiet and replaceable pump
- carbon filter
- Model: 193238
Personalize a memorial stone or urn stone to honor your unforgettable companion. (Select options receive an extra 15% off at checkout.) Shop Now at Chewy
- Orders of $49 or more ship free; otherwise, shipping adds $4.95.
- Pictured is the Kay Berry In Memory of a Faithful Friend Personalized Urn for $59.99 ($40 off)
There's BOGO offers, free gift cards, or up to 30% off bowls and feeders, beds, cat condos, dog crates, cleaning and waste management in this sale. Shop Now at Chewy
- Buy three, Get one free on select items
- Up to 30% off select items
- Free eGift Card with purchase of premium beds, furniture, and crates
- Shipping adds $4.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Toys, collars, leashes, and more, there are to choose from. For you and your pet, this is the way for the fourth to be with you. Shop Now at Chewy
- Bag free shipping on order of $49 or more, otherwise shipping adds $4.95.
- Star Wars The Mandalorian Round Plush Squeaky Dog Toy for $8.98, pictured it is.
Sign In or Register