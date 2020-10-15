New
Chewy · 1 hr ago
Chewy Pet Food Sale for All Kinds of Pets
40% off 1st auto-ship order
free shipping w/ $49

Save on food for dogs, cats, birds, lizards, and more. For first time orders only, Chewy cuts 30% off a selection of pet food when you select Autoship. Plus, it also stacks with select brands, which get a standard 5% to 10% off via Autoship. That's the best such discount we've seen. Shop Now at Chewy

Tips
  • Shipping adds $4.95, but orders over $49 ship free.
  • A maximum discount of $30 applies.
  • Due to high demand, there may be shipping delays.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Pet Food Chewy
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register