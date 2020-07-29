New
Field Supply · 1 hr ago
Chest and Box Bazaar at Field Supply
up to 78% off
free shipping w/ $25

There is something exotic about these beautifully handcrafted solid wood boxes. Intricate details and embellishments abound in this selection reminiscent of old Bombay style. Trunks from $58, valet & watch boxes from $10, and jewelry boxes from $20. Shop Now at Field Supply

Tips
  • Shipping is $3.99, but orders of $25 or more score free shipping.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/29/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Store Events Field Supply
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register