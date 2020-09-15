Cheryl's · 14 hrs ago
$10 w/ $10 Cheryl's GC
free shipping
Thanks to the gift card, that's essentially getting six cookies for free. Buy Now at Cheryl's
- The reward card can be used towards a future Cheryl's purchase in the next four months.
- 3 Vanilla Buttercream Frosted Sprinkle Birthday Cookies
- 3 Chocolate Buttercream Frosted Sprinkle Birthday Cookies
Cheryl's · 13 hrs ago
Cheryl's Cookies Ultimate Spring Cookie 100-Count Box
$50 $80
$12 shipping
At $0.50 per cookie, that's $30 off and a fantastic per-cookie price from Cheryl's. Buy Now at Cheryl's
- Shipping adds $11.99, but if you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $19.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the entire 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
Cheryl's · 4 wks ago
Cheryl's Back to School Treats Gift Pail
$20 $30
$8 shipping
That's a savings of 33%. Buy Now at Cheryl's
- Shipping adds $7.99.
- 8 Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 6 Chocolate Pretzel Clusters
- 4 Buttercream Frosted Cut-Out Cookies
- 2 Snack Size Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
- 2 Snack Size Sugar Cookies
- 2 Snack Size Chocolate Chocolate Cookies
- 2 Snack Size Fudge Brownies
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Papyrus Money Holder Christmas Card 16-Pack
$4 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
That's about half the price of everywhere else. Buy Now at Amazon
- set includes 16 cards, 16 red envelopes w/ gold lining, 16 gold seals
1-800-Flowers · 4 wks ago
Blooming Delights Gift Basket
from $36
$5 shipping
Save up to $22 on this basket full of treats and tea, available in two sizes when you apply coupon code "SAVE." Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping adds $4.99.
- If you buy a Celebrations Passport membership for $19.99, you'll get free shipping for a year across the 1-800-Flowers.com family of brands.
- features Daelmans Stroopwafel, Harry & David Moose Munch, Dolcetto Wafer Rolls, Twinings Lavender Earl Grey Tea, and more
1-800-Flowers · 2 wks ago
One of a Kind Bouquet
from $42
Order a bouquet specially-arranged by a local florist, in your choice of size (prices are detailed below), and save 15%. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- A service charge will apply, but will vary by location and order.
- Medium for $42.49
- Large for $50.99
- Extra Large for $59.49
- Deluxe for $67.99
- Premium for $84.99
