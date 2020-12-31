Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the gift card, that's essentially getting paid $2 to try some cookies. Buy Now at Cheryl's
Save at least $7 and get an early start on Valentine's Day gifts with cookies! The first available ship date is January 20, although you can schedule delivery all the way to Valentine's Day. Shop Now at Cheryl's
That's 47 cents per piece, $11 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Bag savings on select gift boxes and other items. Shop Now at Harry & David
Considering the free shipping offer, that's a savings of at least $14.99 per order. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
That's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
