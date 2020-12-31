Open Offer in New Tab
Cheryl's · 1 hr ago
Cheryl's Cookies 6-Cookie Try Me Sampler
$8 w/ $10 Cheryl's Cookies GC
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's essentially getting paid $2 to try some cookies. Buy Now at Cheryl's

Tips
  • The card can be used towards a future Cheryl's purchase in next four months.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick
Leave a comment!

1 comment
dealnewsgrub
I'm up for free cookies, but I tried 3 browsers to get my account re-opened and got XERO joy
49 min ago