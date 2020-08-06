Enjoy cookies delivered every month, along with saving $17 off list with coupon code "10COOKIE". Buy Now at Cheryl's
- 12 individually wrapped cookies
Apply coupon code "10COOKIE" to get a total savings of $23 off this assortment of 36 cookies. It includes 12 each of buttercream frosted cut-out, triple chocolate chip, and fudge buttercream frosted chocolate chocolate chip. Buy Now at Cheryl's
- It's available to ship on August 8.
That's a whole lot of chicken goodness! Buy Now at KFC
- Opt for pickup to avoid local delivery charges.
- Includes your choice of three sauces.
Get an extra 25% off two sale items or 30% off four or more sale items. (The discount applies automatically in cart.) Or get 25% off 12 or more custom bottles via coupon code "CUSTOMIZE25". Shop Now at Coke Store
- Shipping starts at $4.95, or get free shipping with orders of $60 or more.
Apply coupon code "GET5" to save an extra 5% off already discounted rare bottles of wine. Shop Now at Wine Chateau
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
That's the best price we could find by $33 when you apply coupon code "GET5".
Update: The price has increased to $32.26. Buy Now at Wine Chateau
- Select states are ineligible for shipping for legal reasons.
Thanks to the gift card, that's essentially getting six cookies for free Buy Now at Cheryl's
- The reward card can be used towards a future Cheryl's purchase in the next four months.
- 3 Vanilla Buttercream Frosted Sprinkle Birthday Cookies
- 3 Chocolate Buttercream Frosted Sprinkle Birthday Cookies
Take advantage of discounts on treats from Father's Day, Easter, St. Patrick's Day, Valentine's Day, and more. Buttercream frosted cookies, pretzel clusters, and brownies taste good no matter the occasion. Shop Now at Cheryl's
- Shipping starts at $7.99. (Some items bag free standard shipping.)
Who doesn't love cookies? Save on themed cookies for events including Father's Day, Easter, and even yoga. There are also some Cookie of the Month Club options. Shop Now at Cheryl's
- Shipping starts at $7.99.
Save $10 off the regular price of this service, which among other perks, gives to free shipping and no service charges on all your orders across the Celebrations family of brands (including Cheryl's, 1-800-Flowers, Harry & David and many more). Buy Now at Cheryl's
- member-only product previews and offers
- no minimum order size and unlimited deliveries
- no promo codes needed
Save on a year's worth of cookies delivered to your door monthly. Coupon code "10COOKIE" drops the 12-month subscription to $10 off list price. (The 6-month subscription is priced higher for some reason, so pay less and get more cookies.) Shop Now at Cheryl's
- 1 dozen gourmet cookies per month
Sign In or Register