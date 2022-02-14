You'd pay $3 more purchasing just the five 16-oz. bottles and the mitt at Amazon. Additionally you'd pay $90 or more for a similar set direct from Chemical Guys. Buy Now at Walmart
- Extreme Body Wash and Wax Shampoo
- P40 Detailer with Carnauba Wax
- Signature Series Glass Cleaner
- Signature Series Wheel Cleaner
- Clear Liquid Extreme Tire Shine
- includes chenille wash mitt, 3 Workhorse microfiber towels, and 2 microfiber applicators
Published 17 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
Most sellers charge over $30. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- towels measure 16" x 16"
- purports to absorb up to 10 times their weight in liquid
- Model: MIC_506_12
These two items are already at price lows sold separately on Amazon (by $7), but this bundle deal saves you another $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- pH neutral soap
- chenille scratch-free mitt
Car mats start from $29.99, and a pet ramp and pet barrier are each discounted by $30. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the WeatherTech Trim-to-Fit 3-Piece Floor Mat Set for $34.99 (low by $21).
Save on a selection of 4 Wheel Parts Factory wheels. Shop Now at 4 Wheel Parts
- 10% off $250.
- Buy 3, get 4th free.
- Buy 3, get 2 more free.
Save on a selection of Goodyear tires, with prices starting at $66 per tire. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictures is the Goodyear Reliant All-Season 215/60R16 95V Tire for $81.
Apply coupon code "WK02DNCM30" for a savings of $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SKL International via Amazon.
- Non-slip
- Measures 7'9" x 18 feet
Save on trees, lights, garland, inflatables, pillows, storage, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the Holiday Time 6.5' Madison Pine Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Tree w/ clear lights for $19.50 (50% off).
If it wasn't on sale before, it may be now. Shop home, holiday, fashion, and toys clearance plus much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. In-store pickup may also be available.
Save up to 42% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels including collectible sets, City, Harry Potter, Creator, Friends, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl Collectible Building Set for $48 ($12 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That is $44 less than you'd pay purchasing 3 units separately. Buy Now at Walmart
- each unit is 27.6" x 12" x 59.1"
- height adjustable shelves
- heavy-duty metal frame
- Model: 574799793
