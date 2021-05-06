Chelby 3-Pc. Leather Sectional Sofa for $2,644
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 39 mins ago
Chelby 3-Pc. Leather Sectional Sofa
$2,644 $5,287
$120 shipping

It's $2,644 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • In Derrick Light Grey or Derrick Dark Brown
  • $120 for entrance delivery. $145 delivery to room of choice. $180 fully assembled white glove delivery. (Note: shipping charges may vary by zip code)
Features
  • includes 6 toss pillows
  • solid wood frame
  • all-over leather upholstery (split on back)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Sofas & Couches Macy's
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register