It's a $2 price low when you apply coupon code "CLEAR." Buy Now at Macy's
- It's available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- carbon groove for dull blades
- ceramic groove for daily sharpening
- measures 4.5" x 3.8" x 1.9"
Save on a variety of Hydro Flasks from $15 and accessories starting at $4. Shop Now at REI
- Shipping adds $6 or is free with orders of $50 or more or with in-store pickup.
- Pictured is the Hydro Flash 12-oz. Cooler Cup for $14.93 (low by $14).
- The discount applies to select colors.
This is on backorder for a long time (see below), but it's a very strong $9 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on March 11
- made of Aluminum
- Model: 18710
Apply coupon code "DHACE65T" for a savings of $29 off list and $3 under our December mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black_02.
- Sold by Lyouy-Junya via Amazon.
- 304 stainless steel
- supports up to 45 lbs.
- measures 20’’ x 12.2’’ x 16.3’’
Apply coupon code "ENO5E856" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ShanXiZhenQingKeJiYouX via Amazon.
- curved handle
- anti-skid
- TPR rubber interior
Not only are these half-price, but coupon code "CLEAR" will knock an extra 20% off most of these items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Soft-Shell Hooded Bomber Jacket for $78 after coupon ($117 off).
Save up to $18 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the '47 Brand Men's San Francisco Giants Boathouse Clean Up Cap for $15 ($13 off list).
That's just shy of $100 off its list price. Buy Now at Macy's
Over 65,000 items are on sale. Many are marked 40% to 60% off; others (as marked) get a stacking 10% discount when you apply coupon "HOME". Shop Now at Macy's
- For smaller items, orders of $25 or more get free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- For larger items, shipping varies by size: parcel shipping adds $30, white glove delivery adds $99.
- Pictured is the Lexah 78" Fabric Sofa for $499 ($500 off).
