Today only, Meh offers the Chefman Buzz Single-Serve Coffeemaker with Bluetooth Speaker in Black forplusshipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46, although we saw this for $14 less last July. It brews a single-cup of coffee using either K-cups or grounds and includes a convenient permanent filter. It features a USB port for charging your device and a Bluetooth-enabled speaker for playing music or making phone calls.