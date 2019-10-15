New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Chefman Electric Knife
$20 $60
free shipping

That's $10 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $5, outside of other eBay merchants. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Add this item to your cart to see this price.
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Check out more deals and gift ideas under $25.
Features
  • 8" stainless steel reciprocating blades
  • ergonomic handle
  • dishwasher safe
  • includes protective sleeves, carving fork, and storage case
  • Model: RJ52
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Chefman
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register