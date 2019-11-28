Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 40 mins ago
Chefman 25L Toaster Oven Air Fryer
$100 $200
free shipping

That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
  • Turkey not included.
  • adjustable thermostat up to 449.6°F
  • 60-minute timer
  • includes broil pan, crumb tray, frying basket, recipe book, wire rack
  • Model: RJ50-M
