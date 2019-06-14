New
Today only, Best Buy via eBay offers the Chefman 1.7-Liter Color Changing Electric Kettle for $24.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- auto shut-off
Target · 1 wk ago
Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers at Target
35% off
free shipping
Save on a wide variety of machines
Target takes 35% off Nespresso Coffee & Espresso Makers via this Cartwheel coupon. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. (It can be redeemed via the Cartwheel mobile app for iPhone or Android. Don't have a Cartwheel account? It's free to sign up.)
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle
$28
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart offers the Megachef Reversible Indoor Grill and Griddle for $33.96. Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's the lowest price we could find by $10, outside of the mention below.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.80. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $27.80. Buy Now
- Amazon has it for the same, but it ships in one to two months.
- 15" x 11" cooking surface
- removable glass lid
- nonstick grill and griddle
BuyDig · 13 hrs ago
KitchenAid 38-oz. Cold Brew Coffee Maker
$55 $170
free shipping
BuyDig offers the KitchenAid 38-oz. Cold Brew Coffee Maker in Brushed Stainless Steel for $99.95. Coupon code "BREW" cuts it to $54.95. With free shipping, that's $14 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $35, although most stores charge around $100. Buy Now
- makes up to 19 servings at a time
Amazon · 15 hrs ago
Breville Nespresso Creatista Coffee Maker
$228 $500
free shipping
Amazon offers the Breville Nespresso Creatista Coffee Maker in Black for $227.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $72, although we saw it in a different color for a buck less on Cyber Monday. Buy Now
- TFT LCD display
- integrated milk frother
- 8 texture levels
- 11 milk temperature settings
- Model: BNE600SLQUSC
eBay · 2 wks ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
eBay · 1 hr ago
adidas Men's I-5923 Shoes
$29 $65
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's I-5923 Shoes in Black/White for $35.99. In-cart the price falls to $28.79. With free shipping, that's $23 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price today by $36.) Buy Now
- most sizes 7 to 13.5
eBay · 1 mo ago
Samsung 10,000mAh USB Type-C Power Bank
$16
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $8
Samsung via eBay offers its Samsung 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack with USB Type-C Cable in Pink for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $8. It features two USB charging ports and up to a 15-watt power output.
