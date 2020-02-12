Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 56 mins ago
ChefWave Secco Pro 6-Rack Stainless Steel Food Dehydrator
$68 $88
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $90, outside of other Lifestyle By Focus storefronts. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lifestyle By Focus via eBay.
Features
  • adjustable time and temperature
  • digital control panel
  • 6 stainless steel racks
  • non-stick mesh and Teflon sheets
