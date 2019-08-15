- Create an Account or Login
Lifestyle by Focus via Rakuten offers the ChefWave Minca Electric Meat Grinder for $129.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $103.99. Plus, members will bag $15.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the best deal we could find by $61. Buy Now
Meonxy via Amazon offers the Meonxy Travel Foldable Electric Kettle for $53.99. Coupon code "E22LFSHL" drops the price to $32.39. With free shipping, that's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
KHealthy via Amazon offers the Aicok 26-lb. Portable Ice Maker for $158.99. Coupon code "MJMMQUOX" drops the price to $100.16. With free shipping, that's $59 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in January. Buy Now
Comfee via Amazon offers their Comfee Professional Multi-Cooker for $79.99. Coupon code "XSP2J83Y" drops the price to $61.59. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the best deal we could find, although we saw it for $6 less last month. Buy Now
Rebirthyear Online via Amazon offers the Nextamz Pressure Cooker Accessories Set for $39.99. Coupon code "E9QLG4PD" drops the price to $16. With free shipping, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Cuisinart EM-200 Programmable 15-bar Espresso Maker in Stainless Steel for $164.10 with free shipping. Opt for no-rush shipping to drop that to a final price of $160.24. That's the best price we could find by $10, although most retailers charge $175 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by at least $11.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Ninja Coffee Bar 10-Cup Coffee System for $64.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $25, although we saw it for $10 less in our March mention. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Cuisinart Indoor 5-in-1 Griddler for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.) Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.52 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
Ending today, Monoprice via Rakuten offers the first-generation Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $79.20. Plus, you'll bag $11.88 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $3 less than our mention from over two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Auto-Tech via Amazon offers the Ainope 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank in Black or White for $32.99. Coupon code "IM66CHYB" drops the price to $14.85. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from three weeks ago, $18 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the US Pride Furniture Faux Leather Deluxe Stretch Chaise Relaxation and Yoga Chair in Dark Brown for $298.16 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
