Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
ChefWave 7.4-Quart Air Fryer
$56 $170
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $44. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by lifestylebyfocus via eBay.
  • Orders placed by December 17 at 5 pm ET are expected to arrive in time from Christmas.
Features
  • 7 pre-set cooking options
  • digital touchscreen control panel
  • removable basket & frying tray
  • Model: CW-DAF34
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay
Gift Ideas Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register