Focus Camera · 1 hr ago
ChefWave 5.8-Quart Air Fryer
$35 $150
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Focus Camera

  • Need something larger? Search "CW-DAF74" to find the 7.4-quart fryer for $64.99, that's a low by $15.
  • 80% less fat than traditional cooking methods
  • 7 pre-set cooking options
  • digital touchscreen control panel
  • removable basket and frying tray
  • Model: CW-DAF58
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
