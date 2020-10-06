Get Cheetle on your fingers and save after an in-cart discount for Prime members and ordering via Subscribe & Save. It's about $4 less than Walmart stores charge for this quantity. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Cheetle: It's the dust that sticks to your fingers when eating Cheetos.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Spend $10 in store or online at Whole Foods and earn a $10 Amazon Prime Day credit, good to spend October 13-14. Shop Now at Amazon
- $10 or more in a single purchase between September 28 and October 14, 2020
- Certain items are restricted from this offer
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $12.95, that's $4 less than buying via Zaran direct. Buy Now at Amazon
It's about $2 less than you'd pay for this quantity at your local Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- squeeze bottle
- free from pesticides, herbicides, antibiotics, and manufactured additives
Subscribe & Save for up to 25% off Doritos, Cheetos, Mountain Dew, Izze, Quaker Oats, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Save on chips, Cheetohs, nuts and fruit packs, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
That's a savings of $4 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Pork rind fans with a Prime membership can order via Subscribe & Save to get $5 off these snacks. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Includes 0.6-oz. bags of Hot & Spicy and Traditional flavors.
Save on protein powder, beverages, energy bars, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Prime members are eligible for additional 10% to 15% discounts listed on individual product pages.
- Buy with Subscribe & Save for another 5% discount.
That's a savings of $4. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- In stock on October 8, but you can order at this price now.
Sign In or Register